Africa: The Executive Committee Proposes Issa Hayatou As CAF Honorary President of CAF and Approves Several Guidelines for Good Governance

The CAF Executive Committee met today, Thursday 10 December in Cairo. The committee approved major reforms aimed at better ways of combating corruption and bad governance, protecting the integrity of the game, as well as several measures in response to the health crisis linked to the Coronavirus. At the opening of the meeting, the members of the Committee observed a minute of silence in memory of the members of the confederation, who died in recent weeks, namely: General Séyi Mémène, former CAF Vice-President and Mr. Augustin Sidy Diallo, President of the Ivorian Football Federation.

HONORARY CAF PRESIDENT

The Executive Committee has decided to propose to the General Assembly of CAF to grant the status of Honorary President of CAF to Mr. Issa Hayatou, the renowned personality of African football for his work.

This distinguished leader presided over CAF for 30 years - from 1987 to 2017 - and this honour salutes his immense role in the development of African football.L

INSPECTION VISITS

TOTAL CHAN CAMEROON 2020

The Committee took note of the last inspection visit report on infrastructure (stadiums, training grounds and hotels) which took place in October 2020 in Cameroon. The three host cities of the competition, Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe received CAF delegation visit The Committee notes with satisfaction that the host country is ready to host the event.

TOTAL AFCON COTE D'IVOIRE 2023

The Committee listened to the report of the inspection visit to infrastructure (stadiums, training grounds and hotels) in Côte d'Ivoire. It noted that the various projects should be completed before the announced deadlines. The Committee congratulated the host country for this satisfactory development.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Committee approved the regulations for the Women's Champions League which will be organized annually according to the following guidelines:

The champion club of the last edition of the national league in each association will enter by request from the association.

If the national league has not been organized, the national association takes responsibility for appointing a representative.

The qualifiers will be organized in CAF six (6) zones.

The final tournament will bring together representatives from each zone and will comply with all CAF competitions.

The zone of the title holding club will enter 2 teams.

2020 TOTAL CAF SUPER CUP AND 2020 BEACH SOCCER AFCON

Faced with the difficulty of finding an agreement with the Qatari Football Federation (QFA) for the organization of the 2019/2020 Super Cup, Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs. RS Berkane (Morocco), the Executive Committee decided that the Total CAF Super Cup will take place in the first half of 2021.

Upon the proposal of the Senegalese Football Federation, the Executive Committee approved that the 2020 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal will be held from 23 to 29 May 2021.

NEW LICENSE PROCEDURE

The Executive Committee approved a new club licensing process aimed at preserving the integrity and smooth running of club competitions.

In total, the Executive Committee approved the following guidelines:

A new edition of the CAF Men's Club Licensing Regulations

The inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Club Licensing Regulations-

A new CAF Stadium regulations

A new CAF Club Licensing Quality Standard

Club Licensing catalogue of sanctions

The criteria for licensing clubs are structured around five pillars: sporting, infrastructural, administrative and personnel, legal and financial.

We retain among others:

The transition from criteria A, B and C to two types of criteria: continental and national

The process of obtaining club licenses will now be done via the CAF online platform.

The process which will be compulsory for continental and national competitions.

The Committee welcomed the fundamental influence that this licensing process will have on the functioning of the clubs. It will make it possible to:

Make sure that men's and women's football clubs have appropriate management and organization;

Continue to promote and continuously improve the quality standard of all aspects of club football in Africa.

Improve the sports infrastructure of clubs;

Improving the economic and financial capacity of clubs, through appropriate corporate governance and control;

Ensure and guarantee the continuity of the clubs' international competitions during the season

OPENING OF HOST BIDDING APPLICATIONS FOR THE NEXT CAF COMPETITIONS

The Executive Committee approved the opening of host bidding applications for the following competitions:

The Final of Total CAF Champions League 2021, 2022 and 2023

The Final of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2021, 2022 and 2023

The 2021 Women's Champions League

Moreover, the following competitions are already allocated within the deadlines set out in CAF's statutes:

2021 AFCON: Cameroon

2023 AFCON: Cote d'Ivoire

2025 AFCON: Guinea

CHAN 2020: Cameroon

CHAN 2022: Algeria

U-17 AFCON 2021: Morocco

U-20 AFCON 2021: Mauritania

ACCOUNTS, GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION ON GOVERNANCE:

The Committee took note of the report of the Independent Internal Audit and Compliance Committee, which was satisfied with the overall development of new governance practices within the institution and urged the administration to continue its efforts.

To implement the compliance program, the objectives of which for CAF are in particular:

To be the best African sports institution in terms of good governance.

Recognize CAF as the leading African sports institution in the fight against corruption and bad governance.

Protect the integrity of football for the benefit of all football fans in Africa and around the world

The Executive Committee then approved the following directives:

CAF Code of Conduct

Compliance Manual

Conflict-of-Interest Directive

Directive on confidentiality and data protection

Anti-Corruption Directive

Directive on Gifts and Hospitality

Whistleblower Policy

Compliance Monitoring Program

CAF officials travel policy

The Committee took note that a code of ethics is being studied by the specialized committee.

ON THE ACCOUNTS:

To facilitate the smooth running of the institution, the Executive Committee approved the validated accounts for the financial year ending on June 30, 2019. It ended with a balanced operating result, much better than the deficit of the last year. That was in particular due to cash which increased by 38%. It further shows that more than 85% of the income has been invested directly in football and its development.

The Committee approved the 2020-2021 budget to welcome the new governance-oriented culture being implemented at CAF, and reaffirmed the need to structurally improve CAF's finances through a series of measures:

Reduction and control of expenses;

Consideration of the financial impact of each decision on the financial situation of the institution;

Increased commercial income

The Committee commended the efforts of the administration which it encouraged for the clarity of the documents presented.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:

The Executive Committee confirmed the appointment of Mr. Alexandre Siewe Leupi to the post of CAF Director of Communication, as of October 11, 2020. Expert in Communication and brand management, Alexandre Siewe has considerable experience acquired in various companies and organizations.

The next meeting of the Executive Committee will be held on 15 January 2020 in Yaoundé, the day preceding the opening match of Total CHAN Cameroon 2020.

