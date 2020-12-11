Botswana: BCA Road Championship Weekend

Gaborone — Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) will this Sunday host the 2020 National Road Championship in Rasesa.

Some of the riders expected to compete are Abeng Malete, Lloyd Molale, Gontse Lethokwe, Lebone Rammidi, Matlhogonolo Botlhole, Lebopo Mompe, Kato Ramahobo and Jameel Noor in the men's event, whilst the women event is expected to have entries of Bakang Ebudilwe, Nonofo Maswabi, Naomi Sephekolo, Anouk Van de Geest to mention, but a few.

In the men's event, Molale of Team Swift, who won the 2020 Individual Time Trial Championship (ITT) this past weekend comes in prepared and hungry to win the Elite Road Nationals.

The battle will be between his fellow teammate Lethokwe and Jwaneng Cycling Club pair of Malete and Rammidi.

Having missed the 2020 ITT Nationals, the Jwaneng pair will want to give Team Swift pair a tough time.

The junior and U23 events will be interesting with young riders competing for the national title.

Botlhole of Jonmol is the favourite for the U23 event for the simple reason that he has demonstrated what he was capable of in recent road races winning bunch sprints.

Other riders like Noor of Tsela Riders will work with him in bunch escapes because they know that their best bet was to pick a national medal.

Mompe of Tsela Riders also junior defending champion, has what it takes to take on other cyclists, as he is defending the title and his performance also has been consistent as he has stamped authority in recent cycling race activities.

In the women's event, Ebudilwe, Van de Geest and Maswabi will also face off for the title with pressure on Maswabi, who missed the ITT Championships and will certainly fight to prove her worth at national road title.

For Ebudilwe, retaining the title will settle her nerves ahead of her scheduled specialised training in preparation for a possible 2021 Olympic Wild Card.

Ebudilwe started off well winning the 2020 ITT title and her improved performance in the recent races will work for her.

Source : BOPA