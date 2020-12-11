Ethiopia Joins WHO-Led Covid-19 Medical Research

10 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia joined World Health Organization (WHO) led COVID-19 medical research initiative, according to Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI).

In its media briefing today regarding the on-going research works, Deputy Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Alemseged Abdissa said the institute is working on drug test in collaboration with the WHO.

The drug test will work in conjunction with 30 countries around the world, he said adding Ethiopia after Egypt and South Africa has joined the research network from Africa.

The test involved more than 12,000 participants and 500 hospitals which make it a large research network developed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also said that the drug test will be used to determine whether other drugs can be used for the treatment of Coronavirus.

According to Alemseged, the experiment was not only filtering drugs, but also a testament to the potential of drug testing. The cost of the research will be covered by the Ministry of Health.

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

