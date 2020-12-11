Nigeria: Hoodlums Abduct Medical Consultant, Bolt Driver in Calabar

11 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Una

Calabar — A Consultant Cardiologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Vincent Uhegbu Maduka and a Bolt driver were abducted on Thursday by hoodlums in Calabar.

Dr Maduka was kidnapped at his gate on his return from church by gunmen who laid siege in his home at Eta Agbo layout and taken to an unknown destination.

Dr Innocent Abang, the Nigerian Medical Association Chairman in the state told Vanguard that doctors have proceeded on an indefinite strike to demand the release of their colleague.

"There is a standing resolution by NMA in the state that doctors would proceed on indefinite strike once a doctor is kidnapped to press for the immediate release of such a victim".

He said the association was fed up with the constant abduction of doctors by hoodlums to demand what he calls blood money.

The Bolt driver was taken by gunmen along Ndidem Usang Iso Road and later released at the Marian Market when it was discovered he was not their target

"He was dealt severe blows and allowed to go when they discovered he was a mistaken identity", a source which prefers anonymity told Vanguard.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman said security agents are on the trail of the hoodlums to secure the release of the doctor.

It would be recalled that Senator Ben Ayade, the governor of the state launched Operation Okparaku a few days ago to combat incessant cases of kidnappings and armed robbery in the state.

