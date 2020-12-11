Nigeria: Viewers Shocked At the Twists and Turns in 'Quam's Money'

11 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Falz-led blockbuster, 'Quam's Money,' had it's spectacular, 4-city premiere on the 6th of December 2020 and the word-of-mouth reviews so far contain nothing but good things.

From the writing to the direction, praises have been sung about all aspects of the action-comedy. People also raved about the performance of the cast members.

A much-talked about facet of the movie is the array of plot twists. Viewers were kept on the edge of their seats as the movie delivered exciting twists and turns no one saw coming. According to one viewer, "You think you know what's going on until there's a reveal and you're left holding your chest because of the shock."

'Quam's Money' tells the story of Quam Omole aka Sweet Boy Q, a security guard turned millionaire, who is scammed off of N500 million in a fraudulent business deal and does everything to get his money back. It's currently showing in all cinemas around Nigeria.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

