Zimbabwe: Participate in Nation Building, Minister Urges PR Officers

Public relations personnel have been urged to contribute to the nation's rebuilding through the dissemination of responsible information, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

She said this last night while officiating at the second edition of the Institute of Public Relations and Communication excellence awards in Harare.

"Public relations of our nation cannot be the preserve of one ministry alone, but a collective responsibility in which we should unite and collaborate to gain a positive image for the country," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa detailed some of the milestones the Second Republic has achieved, such as progress in the agricultural and energy sectors.

She spoke about the centrality of the private sector under President Mnangagwa's administration.

Government is championing a private sector-led economic growth under the National Development Strategy 1, a five-year economic blueprint that runs from 2021 to 2025.

The NDS1 replaces the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, which ran from October 2018 until December 2020.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: "As I always say, the sharing of information that fosters nation building, social cohesion and economic development, is not the burden of Government alone.

"My ministry is seized with opening avenues for engagement with private and independent sectors to ensure we all pull together in making Zimbabwe better and stronger."

The organisers invited president of the African Public Relations Association, Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya, to be one of the guest speakers.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this dovetailed with Government's agenda of being part of the family of nations.

"His (Mr Okusanya) presence here tonight is testimony of Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement thrust to cement our ties with friends and other progressive nations of the world," she said.

"Our President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is always emphasising that aspect which forms the basis upon which the Second Republic is anchored."

Minister Mutsvangwa was accompanied by her husband, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.

At the awards, Zimpapers scooped two awards; the first runner-up in the Best Campaign Partnership/Sponsorship category and second runner-up in the Best Engagement Mass Community category.

For the Best Campaign Partnership/Sponsorship category, Zimpapers was beaten to the top award by National Blood Service Zimbabwe, Schweppes Zimbabwe won the other category.

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso lit up the function with his hit, "Charakupa", after he was recognised for Best Campaign Lifestyle.

Others recognised in that category are Star FM's KVG and Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia.

Gweru City Council was recognised in four different categories, with their public relations official, Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee, recognised as the Young PR Practitioner of the Year.