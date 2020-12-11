Nigeria: Houses Burnt As Military Invades Delta Community in Search of Kidnappers

The Military Joint Task Force, JTF, yesterday, invaded Bolou-Tubegbe community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, reportedly in search of kidnappers.

Men of the 222 Battalion, Bomadi, Delta State, who carried out the joint operation, were reported to have burnt down houses in search of kidnappers, with sporadic shootings.

Reacting to the incident, the Egbesu priest of Esuku Kingdom, King Para Ekiyes, said: "As I'm talking to you, several houses have been burnt down in my community.

"All community folks, young and old, have fled into the forest for safety with many people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

"This invasion is condemnable. How can you attack a community, burn down houses because you are looking for kidnappers?"

Contacted, the JTF Commander, Bomadi, Capt. Dominic said: "It's a normal routine anti-bunkering and sea piracy operation jointly carried out by the army and naval personnel from Warri. It's a joint operation.

"There are a lot of kidnappings in that area; there are a lot of bad reports coming from that community. As such, we conducted an operation based on intelligence and information.

"I'm yet to get details from my men in the operation regarding the reported burning down of houses in the community."

Vanguard News Nigeria