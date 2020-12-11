Somalia: Somali Utilizes Sport to Eliminate Al-Shabaab

11 December 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — IN an effort to counter the threat of terrorism and ethnic conflicts, authorities in Somalia are making the most of sport's power to unite.

Football, the most popular sport in the country, is central to these objectives led by the African Union mission in the country (AMISOM).

It has handed over an assortment of football kits and items at Jubaland, one of the regions beset by communal clashes and the scourge of the Al-Shabaab terror group.

Osman Haji Feyruus, the Jubaland Minister of Youth and Sports, emphasised the importance of sports in fostering unity, peace, reconciliation and security in the region.

"Sport plays a vital role in social integration and strengthening the security of the region. It also connects clans and people with different faith," the minister said.

Lt. Col. Samuel Musomi, the AMISOM regional commander, said empowering youths would dissuade them from perpetrating conflict.

Unemployment and lack of recreational facilities have emerged as a factor in the Al-Shabaab recruiting youths.

"Other than fighting Al-Shabaab by the military, we also have other activities we must engage in, to fight Al-Shabaab in terms of bringing the youth together to play football and move away from criminal activities," Musomi said.

Officials from Jubaland Football Federation welcomed the donation.

The Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group, has been active in Somalia since 2006.

It has also launched offensives in neighbouring countries particularly Kenya.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
South Africa Enters Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.