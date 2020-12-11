Zimbabwe: Zhh Adopts New Normal

11 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the Zimbabwe Hip-Hop Awards show have said that only nominees are allowed to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

The awards will be held on unfamiliar territory, since over the years they had been confined to bars and clubs due to budgetary constraints.

Some critics have described the move to go for a hotel as noble and respectful, as it gives value to the awards.

Founder member of the awards show Aldrin Harrison, affectionately known as "Beefy", said all was set for the show.

He said because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is restricting and disrupting a lot of global activities, the event will only have nominees as attendees and they will not exceed 100.

"We are ready for a spectacular show and this time we have up our game as we have partnered with some of the leading gurus in the industry who have come to support and sponsor the event," said Harrison.

"Our guests are only limited to nominees and performers. We are sticking to 100 people as per guidelines and we will observe the Covid-19 guidelines."

Harrison said those who wished to watch the show will have to visit their social media pages.

"The show will also be on social media platforms," he said. "Some of the performers include Kikky, Holy Ten, Jungle Loco and Boy Nino.

"I am sure some will be wondering why no seasoned musicians are on the list. It is because this year we want to promote new talent."

Harrison said the event will run under the theme, "Celebrating hip-hop excellency in Zimbabwe" and will coincide with the 10th year anniversary of the show.

"Everything is different from last year," he said. "We have 23 categories and we are proud to announce that whiskey brand Pogues are the official sponsors.

"The event is a red carpet affair and this year we have decided to open a platform for upcoming fashion presenters, hence we have new raw talent who will be on the red carpet.

"We have two young girls namely Olena and Shennice who will do the interview. Rehearsals have already been conducted."

Top actress, television personality and socialite Mbo Mahocs will co-host the show with choreographer and dancer John Cole.

