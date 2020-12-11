Zimbabwe: Nprc Hails Peace-Building Efforts

11 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mash West Bureau

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has applauded the Second Republic's commitment in promoting peace building through policies such as the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

Apart from laying out the roadmap for the country's economic turnaround through various economic sectors including mining and agriculture, the NDS1 document also states that the Government was committed to support the NPRC to expedite its work.

The commission, which has been failing to decentralise and fully implement its mandate due to budgetary constraints, has managed to perform its duties with the support of Parliament and the Government.

Speaking during a one-day workshop for members of the Mashonaland West Peace Committee to identify issues in preparation for public hearings held at Kadoma Ranch Hotel and Conference Centre on Wednesday, NPRC general manager for healing, reconciliation and rehabilitation, Mrs Cynthia Mawema said updates were being sent to the portfolio committee on peace and justice.

"They have requested us to point out challenges that we are facing as a commission so that the committee may lobby for finance for whatever we need. Parliament has also requested for ideal structures of these levels and monetary value of setting up these structures which means increased manpower and other resources including furniture, office space and rentals.

"They have also lobbied for us to occupy Government buildings that are not being used.

"The National Development Strategy (NDS) document talks about the support to NPRC. It also talks about the lifespan of 10 years, but it also states that taking into account the lifespan of the commission, the Government is committed to funding the NPRC so as to expedite the work of the commission.

"This shows that the Government is committed to avail resources for decentralisation exercises to expedite peace building."

NPRC chairman, Justice Selo Nare (Retired) said it was important for provinces to prepare for public hearings.

"We need to identify key issues to be brought to the public hearings, by Provincial Committee members and design a structured plan framework for undertaking public hearings and crafting a roadmap to steer the process in order to appreciate conflict related issues pertaining to the work of peace building," he said.

Chief Ngezi, born Peter Pasipamire, lauded the commission's role, but implored the Government to avail enough funding.

The peace actors dramatised various violations and Public Hearings to demonstrate their readiness in dealing with conflicts and resolutions.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

