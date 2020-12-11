Nigeria: Abductors of Taraba Assembly Member Demand N150m Ransom

Jalingo — The abductors of Bashir Muhammed, a Taraba State House of Assembly member, have demanded a ransom of N150 million.

Muhammed, who represents Nguroje constituency in Sardauna local government area of the state, was abducted in his resident in Jalingo on Wednesday.

It was gathered that negotiation is still on between Muhammed's family and the kidnappers.

Daily Trust also learnt that Muhammed has pleaded with the leadership of Taraba House of Assembly and the state government to meet the demand of his abductors to save his life.

Members of the Assembly, according to a source, have met with Governor Darius Ishaku over the issue.

The outcome of the meeting is, however, not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the state government has ban the use of motorcycles in Jalingo and its environ. The governor's spokesperson, Illiya Bikye, in a statement, said the ban was as a result of the growing activities of criminals, who used motorcycles to perpetuate crimes.