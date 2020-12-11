Nigeria: Fintiri Threatens Kidnappers With Death Penalty

Yola — The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has warned criminal gangs and kidnappers to leave the state or risk death penalty.

He gave the warning at Ganye Local Government Area of the state during a courtesy visit to the Gangwari Ganye, Alhaji Umaru Sanda.

Fintiri reiterated that the state government would mercilessly deal with anybody or group involved in criminal activities or kidnapping.

"Let me repeat and make it clear again, if you know you are a kidnapper or associate, you either leave Adamawa state honourably, or if arrested, face death penalty," he said.

"The state government and relevant security agencies in the state will work closely with traditional and community leaders to flush out the criminals," he added.

Alhaji Umaru Sanda said the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements were threatening peace and economic development of the area.