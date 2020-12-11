Rwanda: APR Kick Off Title Defence Against Kiyovu as AS Kigali Mark Winning Start

Thursday AS Kigali 2-0 Mukura Muhanga 0-0 Gorilla FC Bugesera 1-3 Police Etincelles 1-2 Musanze

Champions APR begin the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season against SC Kiyovu on Friday afternoon, at Kigali Stadium, after AS Kigali eased past Mukura in a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

APR and AS Kigali started their league campaign slightly late as the two sides were engaged in matches of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively, at the time of the domestic season's start - on December 4.

AS Kigali advanced to the first round of the Confederation Cup, whereas APR bowed out of the Champions League from the preliminary round at the hands of Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia.

In Thursday's match, Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali made light work of Mukura with two first-half goals from striker Alex Ortomal in the second minute and Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein in the 32nd minute.

Elsewhere, Police beat Bugesera 3-1, thanks to Justin Mico's opener and a brace from Martin Fabrice Twizerimana, while Raphael Osawule netted the consolation goal for Bugesera. AS Muhanga and newcomers Gorilla FC played out a goalless draw, while Musanze beat Etincelles 2-1.

Kiyovu look to bounce back

Six-time champions SC Kiyovu, who won their last league title in 1993, will be looking to bounce back following their crashing 3-0 loss to Marines on Tuesday.

Rwanda football legend Olivier Karekezi faces his old club APR for the first time as SC Kiyovu head coach.

"We need to win the game [against APR], it would help us to recover from the Marines defeat," said Karekezi, who won several trophies, including league titles, with APR as a player.