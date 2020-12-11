Zimbabwe: Mukamba Drafted Into Warriors

NGEZI Platinum Stars midfielder Denver Mukamba has been drafted into the provisional Warriors squad after he dazzled for the Mhondoro team in a practice match against the national team yesterday.

The former Warriors captain, who appears to be born-again from his truant behaviour, had been omitted from coach Zdravko Logarusic's squad that was named last week.

But he has been given the chance to prove his mettle in the team which will be heading to the Chan finals in Cameroon next month.

Logarusic confirmed he had drafted the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year in the team after he saw "some moves" which showed he has the potential.

The Croat tactician said there was still room for some players who had been omitted from the initial team to come and fill the slots created because FC Platinum players cannot join camp at the moment.

"I have decided to include Denver (Mukamba) in the provisional squad. It's not because he impressed me, no, but he has some moves which are decent and it's now up to him to convince me that he can play," said Logarusic.

"Another reason is that we have called some players from FC Platinum but I have decided that they stay with FC Platinum so that they continue training as a club in their bid to find a way past Simba in the second (CAF Champions League) preliminary round coming in the next few weeks.

"FC Platinum are representing Zimbabwe and we should all rally behind them and on my part I decided that the players I have called in the national team stay with the team and train together under coach Norman (Mapeza).

"If FC Platinum do well, it's Zimbabwean football which will be in good repute so for the time being I know FC Platinum have a big chance to win their matches against Simba and I have decided that all the players I have called in the national team from that club remain with the club.

"That has created some slots in the squad and if I feel someone has potential then I will draft them in the team until those slots are filled up.

"At the end of the day, it's about potential and it's up to every player to prove their worth.

"We will play several clubs in the country in practice matches and if there are players who show potential then I will draft them in the team and let them prove themselves."

The Warriors play CAPS United today and Loga said if there are any players who show their potential, he will as well draft them in the provisional team.

The Warriors started their camp early this week as they begin preparing for the Chan finals.

There was no Premiership football played in the country this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and ZIFA have decided to allow Loga some time with the squad.

The team will briefly adjourn camp during the Christmas Holidays and is expected to regroup before New Year.

Loga will trim the squad to 23 before the team travel to Cameroon for the Chan jamboree, exclusively reserved for players playing in their respective leagues, that run between January 16 and February 7, 2021.

Zimbabwe are in Group A together with hosts Cameroon who they play first on January 16 as well as Burkina Faso and Mali.