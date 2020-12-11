Liberia: Jubilating Dillon Supporter Hit By Pres. Weah's Convoy, Leaves With Broken Leg

Monrovia — Thursday's scene of jubilation at the headquarters of the Liberty Party came to a halt, following an accident that left one of Senator Dillon's supporters in agony when one of the vehicles in President George Manneh Weah's convoy hit him and reportedly broke one of his legs.

FrontPageAfrica has not been able to verify the name of the victim, but however, gathered that he is a commercial motorcyclist.

He was among scores of supporters who had gathered at the Liberty Party headquarters, based on the instruction from Senator Dillon, to celebrate preliminary results being announced by the National Elections Commission.

He was hit by the speeding vehicle that did not stop, neither did the tail vehicle the end of the convoy.

Eyewitnesses said there was presence of huge crowd along the Tubman Boulevard where the Liberty Party has its headquarters when the incident occurred.

Following the incident that left him in a pool of blood, he was taken to the ELWA Hospital for treatment.