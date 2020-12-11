Liberia: TWP Former Political Leader Detests Post-Election Violence in 2020 Special Senatorial Election, Says Candidates Must Exhibit Leadership

11 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The former Political Leader of the former ruling Grand True Whig Party (TWP) wants candidates in the just-ended Special senatorial election to exhibit leadership by calling on their supporters to remain calm and not get too caught up in unofficial results that are being reported by some local radio stations across the country.

"We are not enemies, but opponents and our competitors are the friends that reveal our ability and capability in the areas where we compete. It is completely unacceptable for any candidate to remain quiet while their supporters disrupt the peace of the country. We will be calling on Ecowas Leadership to sanction any Candidate that will not come out publicly to denounce and disassociate themselves from violence perpetrated by ill-will individuals in this post elections period"

In a Press Statement issued Thursday, December 10, 2020, Mr. Eric Olson encouraged all candidates and their supporters to await the announcement of the official results by the National Elections Commission and stop all violent acts.

He further stated that the legal course is the only medium available to anyone who feels disenfranchised or cheated. No violence will resolve disputed results.

Mr. Olson also calls on President Weah to fulfill his constitutional duty of protecting everyone and prosecuting anyone that breaks the laws.

