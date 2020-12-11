Liberia: Government of Liberia Dedicates Modern Mobile-Based Tower in Gbarpolu County

Bokomu District, Gbarpolu County- The Government of Liberia has formally dedicated the second mobile-based station tower in Gbarpolu County through its Universal Access Program.

The Universal Access Program is a joint initiative by government and partners through the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

Speaking during the dedication ceremony in Gbarngba-borqueta, Bokomu District, LTA Commissioner for Government and Consumer Affairs, Israel Akinsanya said it is the right of every Liberian to have access to telecommunication and internet.

Commissioner Akinsanya told an excited gathering that the LTA and other actors in government decided to intervene into areas where Mobile Phones companies were reluctant to invest by giving them access to telecommunication services.

He called on the community to take care of the facility by keeping it safe, clean and well protected.

"This tower construction started since March this year but we slowed down due to Covid-19 and today December 4, 2020 we are here to turn it over to you. Right now it is only Lonestar Cell that you can talk to the rest of the world with, while Orange will follow later," Commissioner Akinsanya said amidst wide cheers from the audience.

He then presented about 250 phones and accessories including power banks to the people of Gbarngba-borqueta as a gift from President George Manneh Weah.

Deputy Minister of Post and Telecommunications Cllr. Edward Goba lifted profound praises to the LTA for bridging the telecommunications gap in places where the mobile phone companies could not reach in both Gbarpolu and Grand Kru Counties.

For his part, Gbarpolu's County Development Superintendent Joseph Arkoi said the people of the town and county were excited by the development and the economic impact based station will make in their lives .

Mr. Arkoi said he was excited because the facility is a modern solar technology which will enable them not to worry about the cost of fuel oil.

He said the charging station that will enable people in the town charged up to three hundred phones at a time was also welcoming and thanked the Government of Liberia for such an impactful development.