Liberia: Senator Dillon Cautions National Elections Commission Against Foul Play, Says Results Should Reflect the People's Will

Monrovia — Incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has announced that unofficial results gathered from tally sheets issued by the National Elections Commission on election night has given him an unassailable lead over his nearest rival, Rep. Thomas Fallah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Speaking at the Liberty Party's national headquarters in Congo Town on Thursday, Senator Dillon called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to announce the results of the elections that truly reflect the will of the people.

"We are well ahead with the results, the tally sheets we have tell us that nothing can overturn it. We have won the elections... From the record we have, there is no way, even all of the other candidates that participated, if you give all of their votes to the CDC candidate, they still cannot catch us," he said.

Dillon was speaking shortly before the NEC announced its first preliminary results from eight counties including Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties where the CPP candidates there have taken early lead.

In Monterrado County, out of 75,649 votes tallied so far (from 423 of the total 1,983 polling places), constituting 21.33 percent, Senator Dillon got 44,692 (60.8%), while Rep. Fallah accumulated 26,697 (36.3%) of the votes.

In Grand Bassa County, incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence got 8,608 votes out (47.5%) out of 18,977, while her closest rival, former Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley received 8,018 (44.3%).

In Bong County, Deputy Speaker Prince Kermue Moye of the CPP takes early lead with 1,678 votes (52.6%) out of 3,385 votes counted so far, while incumbent Senator Henry Willie Yallah of the CDC came second with 1,206 (37.8%) votes.

Senator Dillon said results gathered from the tally sheets across the country showed that most of the CPP candidates have won, but called on his supporters to remain calm and await the NEC to validate the results.