Liberia: WFP Receives Nobel Peace Prize Award From Nobel Committee

11 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Norwegian Nobel Committee today, Friday, 10 December, presented the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Award to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) at a special ceremony in Oslo, Norway.

WFP's Executive Director, David Beasley, received the Award on behalf of the global WFP family during a virtual ceremony because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The in-person presentation event will be held early 2021 if the pandemic slows down.

In October, the WFP was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger among the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations.

In his acceptance speech, WFP's Executive Director, David Beasley, expressed gratitude to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for the recognition and "for acknowledging our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilization of nations, to prevent mass migration, to end conflict and... to create stability and peace."

He also saluted the nearly 20,000 WFP staff worldwide for their tireless efforts in saving lives and changing lives as well as the donor community, NGOs, sister UN agencies, and governments for their enduring partnerships.

At the same time, WFP Liberia's Country Director, Ms. Karla Hershey, has reaffirmed WFP's commitment to standing by the Government and people Liberia in meeting the country's development and food security needs.

"As a trusted and committed partner of this country, WFP will continue to collaborate with the government, people and friends of Liberia including its development partners, as the nation walks the path towards sustainable development in which no one is left behind," said Hershey.

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the United Nations World Food Program is in recognition of the important link between conflict and hunger and the critical role that food assistance plays in supporting the first step towards peace and stability.

This is an award that WFP shares with many others. With the combined help of UN and NGO partners in the field, as well as governments across the world, we are able to achieve the remarkable achievement of reaching 100 million people with food assistance every year.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
South Africa Enters Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.