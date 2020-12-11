Liberia: Opposition Political Parties in Early Lead in December 8 Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Provisional Results of the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Elections announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on Thursday put four candidates of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in an early lead.

The Chairperson of the Elections Commission, Davidetta Br on Thursday announced preliminary results from eight counties including

The chairperson of Elections Commission, Madam Davidetta Brown Lansannah said, the results are from Bong, Nimba, Montserrado, Maryland, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Gbapolu Counties."

Speaking at a Press conference she said, "The Liberian people can rest assure that the Commission will accurately announce the results of the election as expressed by the people through the ballot box."

In Bong County, Prince Moye (CPP) obtained 1,678 votes which constitutes 52.6% of votes count while the incumbent Henry Yallah (CDC) follows with 1,246 votes constituting 37.8% of votes counts.

In Grand Bass County, incumbent Nyonblee K. Lawrence (CPP) has 8,648 votes which constitutes 47.5% followed by Mr. G. Milton Findley (CDC) has 8,018 votes constituting 44.3%.

In Grand Cape Mount Victor Watson (CDC) has collected 412 votes amounting to 11.5% major rival Simeon Taylor (CPP) leads with a commanding 1,333 votes constituting 37% of votes counted so far.

In Margibi County, Ivar K. Jones (CDC) is crawling behind former House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay with 1,099 votes constituting 38.0%. Nuquay (PUP) has a commanding lead of 1,504 votes constituting 52.0%.

James Biney (CDC) is leading with 1,344 votes constituting 36.3% in Maryland County followed by incumbent Senator H. Dan Morias (IND who has 1,178 votes amounting 31.8%.

Montserrado County, the political seat and most populated county appears to be completely slipping off the grip of the CDC as Darius Dillon appears to be winning the county for the second time. So far, he has an overwhelming lead of 60.8% constituting 44,692 while CDC's Thomas Fallah is trailing with 26,697 votes constituting 37.3%.

In Nimba County Jeremiah Koung of Senator Prince Johnson's MDR has a commanding lead of 3,361 votes which constitutes 38.5% of votes count against the opposition CPP candidate Madam Edith Gongloe Wreh who has only obtained 1,646 votes 18.9% of votes count.

Though the National Elections Commission has confirmed that there were incidents in Gbarpolu County that prevented the conduct of elections in some places in the county, with plans to redo elections in those places, provisional results from there so far show that Alfred Koiwood (CDC) has obtained only 338 votes constituting 13.6% Madam Botoe Kanneh (Ind) leads by 922 votes constituting 37. Incumbent Senator Armah Jallah followed with 265 votes constituting 10.7% and Paul Kennedy (Ind) 731votes, 29.4%.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Security Apparatus of Liberia, under the Chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, has commended the gallantry of the men and women in uniform for demonstrating a high degree of professionalism and commitment in the exercise of their duties during the December 8, 2020 Midterm Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum.

The Chairman of the Joint Security, Attorney General Frank Musah Dean, Jr. said on Thursday that the security forces will remain vigilant and professional in maintaining the country's hard-earned peace. He also applauds all Liberians who turned out to exercise their democratic franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The Justice Minister is also calling on the leadership of all political parties, and independent candidates, to exercise patience as the National Elections Commission (NEC) begins the tallying of results of the polls. He said while the Government of Liberia remains committed to ensuring the maintenance of peace and security, it's also incumbent upon Political Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, the Inter-religious Council and well-meaning Liberians to denounce anti-peace comments and actions that might lead to violence.

"Pre-victory marches that will disrupt the free movement of other citizens in any part of the country will not be tolerated", the Attorney General warned. "The Liberia National Police has been instructed to ensure that all such public gatherings, regardless of who is holding them, that impede freedom of movement with the potential to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the society are halted".

Minister Dean assures that all security-related complaints, no matter how minor they may seem, will be thoroughly investigated and actions taken in accordance with law.

