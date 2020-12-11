Liberia: Joint Security Warn Against Early Celebration and Inflammatory Statements As NEC Releases Provisional Results

11 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Leadership of the National Security Apparatus of Liberia, under the Chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, commends the gallantry of the men and women in uniform for demonstrating a high degree of professionalism and commitment in the exercise of their duties during the December 8, 2020 Midterm Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum.

The Chairman of the Joint Security, Attorney General Frank Musah Dean, Jr. said on Thursday that the security forces will remain vigilant and professional in maintaining the country's hard-earned peace. He also applauds all Liberians who turned out to exercise their democratic franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The Justice Minister is also calling on the Leadership of all Political Parties, and Independent Candidates, to exercise patience as the National Elections Commission (NEC) begins the tallying of results of the polls. He said while the Government of Liberia remains committed to ensuring the maintenance of peace and security, it's also incumbent upon Political Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, the Inter-religious Council and well-meaning Liberians to denounce anti-peace comments and actions that might lead to violence.

"Pre-victory marches that will disrupt the free movement of other citizens in any part of the country will not be tolerated", the Attorney General warned. "The Liberia National Police has been instructed to ensure that all such public gatherings, regardless of who is holding them, that impede freedom of movement with the potential to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the society are halted".

Minister Dean assures that all security-related complaints, no matter how minor they may seem, will be thoroughly investigated and actions taken in accordance with law.

