Liberia: The Gongloe Family Dedicates Educational Resource Center in Honor of Fallen Father, an Educator

Monrovia — Classroom teacher Wilfred Gongloe died five years ago but his outstanding legacy as an educator is still insight.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020 his 51 years' dedication as a classroom teacher that impacted the lives of many individuals was highlighted when a modern resource center was dedicated in honor of him and his late wife, Elizabeth Menquah Gongloe

The Wilfred Kehlebo Gongloe Educational Resource Center which contains an auditorium and a library was dedicated in Glehyee Zorpee, Yarwin Mehnsonon District in Nimba County on Saturday, December 5.

Residents of Glehyee and several other speakers who spoke during the program claimed that the resource center the first of its kind and will expose school-going children of Glehyee and adjacent towns and beyond to quality education.

Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe, the elder son who gave the overview of the project said, his family decided to build the resource center after his father's demise for the services he rendered to his children, people of Glehyee and that of Nimba County in the area of education.

"My father at the time he was alive always encouraged people to go to school because education is the surest way to get out of poverty," said Gongloe who says the center was built solely by the Gongloe family to honor their father for the suffering he undertook to educate his children.