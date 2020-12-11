Kenya: Two Foreigners Arrested At JKIA With Heroin Worth Sh4 Million

11 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives from Anti-Narcotics Unit on Thursday evening arrested two Lithuanian nationals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) who were found with heroin valued at Sh4 million.

The two kilograms of heroin was confiscated from their travel bags during the procedural search on travellers' belongings.

Two Lithuanian nationals enroute to Dubai were last night arrested by DCI's Anti-Nacortics Unit detectives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), after Heroin approximated at 2Kg was confiscated from their travel bags. pic.twitter.com/dloLopChwi

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 11, 2020

According to reports from DCI, the two Lithuanians; Stendelis Rokas and Brencius Karolis, aged 20 and 30 respectively, had concealed the heroin at the false bottoms of their suitcases.

The two are both being held in police custody as suspected traffickers in narcotics and they will be arraigned in Nairobi after police conclude their investigation.

In October, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at the JKIA seized concealed heroin and bhang being smuggled through an international courier service provider.

KRA then said the heroin was on transit from Juba in South Sudan to Cambodia, while the cannabis sativa was from Kasese in Uganda and destined for France.

The illegal drugs were detected by the non-intrusive scanners at the airport.

The authority said both consignments were seized separately and placed in the custody of the anti-narcotics unit but did not indicate exactly when the drugs were impounded.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
South Africa Enters Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.