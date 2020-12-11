Uganda: FDC Members Hit Back At Mafabi Over Dismissal

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) die-hards, who were dismissed from the party for contesting as Independents in the forthcoming elections in Rukungiri District, have accused the secretary general, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, of unfair dismissal and "killing" the party.

In a December 7 letter addressed to the Rukungiri FDC chairperson, Ms Virginia Kyarugahe, Mr Mafabi fired the party's national political mobiliser, Ms Ingrid Turinawe, Mr Darius Tweyambe, a mayoral contestant, and Ms Winnie Babihuga.

Mr Mafabi cited article 12(d) (cessation) of the party constitution, which stipulates that if a member joins another party or stands as an Independent, they cease to be members of FDC.

"The FDC members and party structures of Rukungiri are meant to solicit for support for FDC candidates. Anybody who campaigns as an Independent or otherwise, shall be dismissed," the letter reads in part.

Ms Turinawe yesterday said she had not received any dismissal letter, and vowed to carry on with her campaigns.

"[President] Museveni has never dismissed anyone from his party for contesting as an Independent. FDC is a young party that needs people, but it is dismissing us. Nandala [Mafabi] should be put to order so as not to kill the party," Ms Turinawe said.

She lost the FDC flag for Rukungiri Municipality MP race to Dr Warren Tumwine in the party primaries.

Mr Mafabi also warned the trio to desist from using party signs and colours since they are no longer FDC members.

Ms Turinawe said she will not step down or allow to be intimidated.

She is one of the founding members of the party.

Ms Turinawe said Mr Mafabi is only afraid of her candidature because "the party flag bearer in the area is weak".

"My supporters in FDC will vote for me. I don't want to be diverted and no one should intimidate me. Nandala knows the mistake he made. He should be able to tell us why Reagan Okumu is FDC's vice president, northern region yet he is an Independent," she said.

"We shall not be intimidated .We have confronted a number of challenges in this party. Besides, the symbol on my posters is a chair not the key, so I do not know what symbol Mafabi is talking about. My dress is blue, I do not know if he will be able to undress me and I also use my two fingers because they were given to me by God and no one can take them away from me," she added.

Mr Tweyambe said his dismissal was uncalled for, and narrated how he spent five years in prison with Dr Besigye's brother on murder charges he said he never committed.

"I lost all my properties fighting for this party. Dr Besigye's brother died as I was holding him while in prison. That time, Mafabi was in Kampala enjoying the government salary in his comfort zone. How many times has Mafabi been arrested? He is not the right person to dismiss me," Mr Tweyambe said.

Mr Tweyambe was in 2014 arrested alongside Dr Besigye's brother, the late Joseph Musasizi, and eight others for allegedly being members of People's Redemption Army, a rebel outfit.

They were accused of illegally possessing guns with intention to overthrow the government. Government later lost interest in the case when the victims appealed and they were later released.

Mr Tweyambe lost the party flag to Mr Charles Makuru.

When contacted on whether the party could not discipline the three using other means, Mr Mafabi said: "We have been trying to tell our colleagues that it is better to support our official candidates. We have had meetings because when we had primaries, all those who wanted to participate agreed that they lost the election. We cannot pretend to be democratic and be indisciplined. So when we failed to convince them, that was the last resort decision."