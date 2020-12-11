Uganda: CNOOC Uganda Awards Hoima's Best Performing 2019 Candidates

CNOOC Uganda on Wednesday recognized and awarded one hundred twenty (120) best performing Hoima and Kikuube students at PLE, UCE and UACE level under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program code-named "CNOOC Best Performer's Award".

The CNOOC Best Performers Award was inaugurated in 2012, with an aim of encouraging better performance to the students in Hoima District.

To date, the Program has rewarded 540 students as follows (60 in 2013; 90 annually in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018; 120 students in 2019 and this year, 2020, 120 more students will be rewarded which will bring the cumulative total of BPA beneficiaries to 750 students at PLE, UCE and UACE levels.

"Awarding the students with prize money and certificates is a move to motivate them particularly those below and getting to the candidate classes and this indirectly contributes to improved performance of students in Hoima and Kikuube Districts in regard to national standings" said Aminah Bukenya, CNOOC Uganda's Media and Publicity Manager.

Hoima and Kikuube districts are currently experiencing rapid development and CNOOC Uganda believes that the better the youth are prepared and the education sector transformed, the more the residents shall benefit from the oil industry, CNOOC said in a press statement released last evening.

"A total of $8,000 (Shs30,000,000) has been awarded to the best performing students this year, 2020" the statement reads in part.

The students were selected by the office of the District Education Officers, Hoima and Kikuube Districts based on the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) results.

CNOOC Uganda pledged to continue awarding the best performers to reaffirm its willingness to be good neighbors with communities in the area of operation and to achieve a win-win situation with its stakeholders.

The ceremony was presided over by Samuel Kisembo Araali, Resident District Commissioner (RDC), as a Chief Guest who commended CNOOC Uganda for the unwavering support to the communities especially in the area of operation.

He also congratulated the award winners along with their parents and teachers and urged the students to continue working hard at their next level of education and always consider giving back to the community so that those who come after them can receive the same support.

"The Best Performers Awards affirms our willingness to be a good neighbor and a trusted friend to fulfil the win-win principle with key stakeholders in the region" Aminah Bukenya, CNOOC Uganda's Media and Publicity Manager said.

CNOOC Uganda's Head of Corporate Affairs Mr Zakalia Lubega said despite COVID times that have hit the world globally, CNOOC feels that it is important to push forward the dream of the excellent performers in the area of operation.

"This is why the Best performers has still been upheld" he said.

He said as an energy company with a strong sense of social responsibility, CNOOC Uganda is committed to supporting the education sector which falls well in line with the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives which include environment, health, education and sports.