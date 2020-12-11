Eritrea: Support to Rehabilitate Disadvantaged Citizens

10 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Disadvantaged citizens in the Senafe sub-zone indicated that their livelihood has improved with the material and livestock support they were provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

According to a report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the sub-zone 19 disadvantaged families were provided each with livestock worth 10 thousand Nakfa.

The beneficiary families expressed appreciation for the support the Government of Eritrea is providing to disadvantaged citizens and families of martyrs.

Indicating that financial support was extended to 30 members of Bidho association, Mr. Gebriel Kahsai, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the sub-zone, said that the support is part of the initiative the Government is taking to improve the livelihoods of disadvantaged citizens and enable them to become productive members of the society.

Noting that the Government has been extending financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens with a view to improving their livelihoods, Mr. Tadesse Teame, head of Social Service in the sub-zone, called on the public to play part in the effort.

Mr. Tadesse also called on area administrators to identify needy families in their areas so that they become beneficiaries of the program.

