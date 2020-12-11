Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

10 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Q/Centers in Adibara (5), Barentu (1), and a resident in Tesseney (1) in Gash Barka Region.

The six patients from the Quarantine Centers are nationals who returned recently from Sudan.

On the other hand, eight patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka and Central Regions have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 525.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 656.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 December 2020

