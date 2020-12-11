Namibia: Walvis Celebrates Mayor's Day of Unity

WALVIS Bay residents celebrated mayor's day of unity on Sunday. The day is a tradition celebrated every first Sunday of December and aims at bringing the community of the town together to mark the beginning of the festive season.

Hundreds of families gathered in front of the municipal building with camping and picnic equipment and food.

The day is especially a treat to children, as they enjoy performances and play with friends, while adults catch up with their peers. It was a special event this year, as families reflected on the trials and tribulations that hit the town harder than all other towns in the county, as it battled with soaring Covid-19 cases, fire disasters and accidents, among others.

The community thus had a moment of silence to remember those that lost friends or relatives.

"I must say that this year has forced us to grow as a community and from here we will be stronger and more united than ever. To my fellow youth, I would like to say this year might have been the worst we have encountered but it has definitely taught us a lot.

"It has taught us strength and courage, it has taught us resilience, and let us not forget that it has taught us unity, not only during this Covid-19 pandemic, but against GBV as well. We are the leaders of tomorrow and we must fight to ban all roots of evil out of the Land of the Brave," said Walvis Bay junior mayor Kristine Shetunyenga.

The event was also attended by the town's leadership, including the Walvis Bay local authority and constituency councillors, who urged residents to practices a spirit of giving, as others that had been hard hit by the year's happenings, will not have enough to eat.

The event ended at sunset with a countdown and switching on of the first Christmas lights that mark the beginning of the festive season at the coastal town.