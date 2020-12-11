Namibia: Geingob Reshuffles Ambassadors

President Hage Geingob has commissioned 11 new heads of missions this morning, with former member of parliament Margaret Mensah-Williams as Namibia's top emissary to the United States.

The other new ambassadors and high commissioners are Selma Ashipala-Musavyi for Ghana, Martin Andjamba for Germany, Mbapeua Muvangua for Brazil, Nicklaas Kandjii for Zimbabwe, Elvis Shiweda for Senegal, Julia Imene-Chanduru for Switzerland, Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus for Belgium and permanent residence of the European Union, Lebbius Tobias for Tanzania, Herman Pule Diamonds for Malaysia and Sipapela Sipapela for Congo.

Geingob welcomed the new heads of mission, saying as newly appointed ambassadors, they should incorporate the recommendations set during the cabinet retreat.

He further said the new heads of mission should conduct themselves in line with the standards of the heads of their host countries.

"At all times, with the oath, you must protect Namibia's national interest above all else. I expect you to uphold the honour, dignity and good education of Namibia," Geingob said.

The president stressed that whatever the ambassadors do, it should be in the interest of all Namibians, while taking into consideration the national development plans.

"Endeavour to find niche markets for the country. The world is moving at a fast pace towards the fourth industrial revolution and with that, we expect you to keep yourself informed, to benefit Namibia," he stated.

He further called for an end to tribalism, racism and any form of prejudice, saying the new heads of missions should serve all Namibians.

He noted that the event had to happen under special circumstances, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and having witnessed a worrying uptick in the virus infection. Geingob urged Namibians to avoid a second wave.

"We are considering what to do. People are taking this lightly, but this disease kills," he said.