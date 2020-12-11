Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at the Quarantine Center in Adibara - Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan recently.

On the other hand, four patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 477.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 566.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 November 2020