Nigeria: Akwa Ibom - Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Arrest Cultists, Armed Robbery Suspects

Uyo — The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 40 suspected armed robbers and cultists who have been terrorising the state capital and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Uyo, said the suspects were arrested on Thursday following credible information.

MacDon who explained that they were arrested by the tactical teams of the command during the raid of the criminal hideout, alleged that the hoodlums were responsible for Wednesday night's breach of the peace within the state capital.

His words, "On Thursday, 10th December 2020, at about 09:30 a.m, tactical teams of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, relying on credible information, in a painstaking operation, stormed criminal hideouts within Uyo Metropolis believed to be part of the nest hibernating some of the hoodlums responsible for Wednesday night's breach of the peace within Uyo.

"A total of 40 suspected Armed Robbers and Cultists were arrested. Two locally made pistols, five cutlasses; a bag of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp were among the exhibits recovered from them.

"On interrogation, suspects claimed to be part of the cult groups responsible for cult-related murder and robberies within Uyo Metropolis recently.

"A discreet investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of their culpability. They will be charged to court immediately after the investigation.

"The Command wishes to emphatically note, that under the leadership of CP Andrew Amiengheme, has zero tolerance for criminality in any part of Akwa Ibom State. The command will continue to do all within its powers to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the State".

Vanguard News Nigeria