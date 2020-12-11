Nigeria: Banditry - Buhari's Aide, Others Demand Special Elite Force On Northern Highways

11 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The Unity in Diversity Forum, a platform for youths from diverse political, ethno-religious and professional backgrounds has called for the deployment of "special elite forces" on all highways in the North as a way of stemming banditry and other criminal activities in the region.

The Forum which organises an annual Roundtable on varying issues of national interest made its position known in a communique issued yesterday in Abuja at the end of its 2020 roundtable with the theme, 'Survive or Surrender: The Northern Nexus'.

Those who signed the communique were a presidential aide and member of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Alice D. Asajie, Aisha Haruna, Myani Bukar, Aliyu Audu, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf and Abuh Andrew Abuh.

Participants at the roundtable noted that the major problem of the north are the northerners themselves and that it is only logical that the solution comes from the northerners.

"This is said on the background that the North gave over 70% of votes with 7.9 million and 6.6 million votes out of the 15 million votes coming from the North West alone, that the present administration had in 2015 and 2019 elections respectively and most security and economic chiefs are northerners yet it is having those challenges", the forum noted.

According to the forum, the north has vast arable land which means agriculture drives her economy "so the nexus should be formed between provision of infrastructure and the economic value so that instead of giving waivers to business men, they are compelled to provide a social infrastructure that their businesses take advantage of".

The forum equally recommended that; "The approach on education should be first prioritised on equality, improving girl-child education), availability/accessibility, then quality.

"There should be more inclusion of women in politics because their voices give national discussion an equilibrium.

"There should be a pursuit of constitutional role for the traditional rulers so as to solve our security and socioeconomic challenges, as they are more accessible to the grassroots. There should be a reform in the election of the local government level.

"Special elite force should be deployed to all the known roads and highways on 24-hour shift and clearing of bushes by at least one mile away from the highways".

Participants lamented that endemic poverty in the north is caused by the discrimination and the disenfranchisement of women who form a large percentage of the population in the region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.