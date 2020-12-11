Nigeria: Ogun House of Assembly Mace Stolen - Police

10 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police noted that the burglars broke into the speaker's office through the roof and stole the mace.

The mace of the Ogun House of Assembly has been stolen by suspected burglars in the early hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), said the burglars broke into the speaker's office through the roof and stole the mace.

"There is an unfortunate incident today in the assembly complex. Hoodlums broke into the assembly through the ceiling and removed the official mace of the house.

"That is why the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had to go there for on the spot assessment.

"Now, the head of the mace has been recovered and investigation has commenced.

"The CP has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the investigation.

"We are getting some clues on the perpetrators of the incident and very soon we will arrest everyone that partook in that dastardly act.

"No arrest has been made but the investigation has commenced," he said.

Mr Oyeyemi, however, stated that the part of the mace that has the Coat of Arm symbol had been recovered while the other part still not found.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, who also confirmed that the mace was stolen, noted that the motive for the action was still unknown.

He said that the part of the mace which had the coat of arms and automatically made it the mace had been recovered.

"I do not know the motive of the stealing but it is true and the police are already on top of it.

"I have to say that even the CP himself and other top officials have been to the assembly to see what really happened.

"I'm not suspecting anybody, I see it as a theft but the police investigation will tell us what really happened.

"It will not affect our sitting, when we are ready to sit, our mace will come up," he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
