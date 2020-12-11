Ghana: 32 Odododiodoo Electoral Violence Suspects Expected in Court Today

Thirty-two suspects arrested in connection electoral with violence, at Odododiodoo, in Accra, are expected to appear before the Adjabeng Court, today.

They were among 52 suspects and the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuijie, who were arrested at Modack Hotel over election violence.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said three of the suspects were charged with the possession of weapons without lawful authority, adding that after preliminary investigations, 20 suspects have been set free.

The Ghanaian Times in its Wednesday, December 9, 2020 reported that Nii Lante Vanderpuijie, who was arrested together with 52 others, at Modack Hotel, at Korlewoko, in Accra, for allegedly possessing weapons and other items, has been granted police enquiry bail.

These followed shooting incident at the hotel when party supporters where jubilating after results of the recently held parliamentary elections were declared

Weapons retrieved by the police at the hotel, included two pistols with 22 rounds of ammunitions and one pump action gun with 20 rounds of BB live cartridges.

Police also retrieved six pepper sprays, a flashlight, a machete, four jack knives, three communication handsets, ballistic vest and an amount of GH¢1,000 DSP Tenge.