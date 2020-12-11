Ghana Ranked 52nd in FIFA Ranking

Ghana maintained its position on the latest FIFA ranking released for the month of November.

The Black Stars placed 52nd on the table with 1,424 points, similar to the points accumulated for the month of October.

Despite the Black Stars engagement in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in the double-header which they won at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and lost the return leg in Omdurman.

There was also no alteration to their total accumulated points.

On the continental ranking, Ghana still holds the eighth position reached in November, ahead of Mali (51) and Burkina Faso in the top 10.

Senegal, Tunisia, Africa champions Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon are the top six nations.

Below is the list of the best CAF rank teams on the latest FIFA Ranking

1st: SENEGAL

2nd: TUNISIA

3rd: ALGERIA

4th: MOROCCO

5th: NIGERIA

6th: EGYPT

7th: CAMEROON

8th: GHANA

9th: MALI

10th: BURKINA FASO