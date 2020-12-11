Ghana: IGP Assures Police Investigations Into Electoral Violence

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has assured that all electoral violence, including the killing of five persons, during 2020 polls, will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

"I wish to assure all Ghanaians that all recorded incidents are currently being investigated in line with our criminal justice and the rule of law procedures, and the outcome of the investigations would be duly brought to the notice of the good people of this country," he stressed.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh, who is also the Chairman of the National Elections Security Task Force (NESTF), gave the assurance at a press conference, in Accra yesterday to brief journalists on post-election security issues.

Security heads from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, National Intelligence Bureau and the National Ambulance Service were present at the conference.

The IGP said the NESTF deployed police patrol team, rapid response teams and reserved teams to engage static duties at polling stations and collation centres.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said personnel from security agencies were deployed without involvement of the military at the polling stations and collations centres.

He explained that the military together with the police were deployed and were used as back-up for emergency situations, stressing that "the military was not involved in duties at the polling stations, but were called in for rapid response and emergency situations only ".

Mr Oppong-Boanuh dismissed the impression by some people that the military was used at the polling stations.

The IGP commended the personnel of the security agencies for exhibiting professionalism during the elections.

"I wish to also thank the international community, media, civil society organisations and the public for their support to the security agencies during the just ended elections," he said

Mr Oppong-Boanuh gave the assurance that the security agencies would continue to ensure security after the polls, to ensure that people go about the activities devoid of intimidation and attacks.

He warned that the security agencies would decisively deal with any persons or group of people who would attempt to foment trouble.