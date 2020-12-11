Ghana: Yao Bless to Handle Kotoko-Cities Game

The Referees Appointment Committee (RAC) has appointed Selorm Yao Bless to officiate the Asante Kotoko versus Legon Cities week five fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

According to appointments made for the weekend's clashes, Bless will be supported on the lines by Courage Kueduefia and Isaac Asante with Philip Attah Forson as fourth referee and Augustine Asante acting as the Match Commissioner.

At the same venue where Inter Allies face Bechem United tomorrow, referee Jones Akubiem will be in charge with support from Emmanuel Dolanganu and Richard Appiah.

The fourth referee will be Isaac Osei and J.B Yakubu as the Match Commissioner.

Dwarfs will host Medeama at the Cape Coast Stadium today with referee Bismark Appiah in attendance with Stephen Balanguena and Augustine Dakura Soglo as assistant referees.

Eric Sefa Antwi will act as fourth referee and Mike Amedior as the Match Commissioner.

On Sunday, referee Joshua Samadzi will be in the helm of affairs when WAFA welcome Berekum Chelsea to their Sogakope base with Roland Addy and Isaac Opoku Antwi on the lines.

Selorm Kpormegbe will be the fourth referee while Joseph Y. Acheampong acts as Match Commissioner.

In Obuasi where Ashgold play Elmina Sharks, referee Emmanuel Tampuri will be in charge with Tijani Mohammed on the lines. Thomas Ngindieye will be the fourth referee with James Adjei as the Match Commissioner.

Liberty Professionals will host Great Olympics at the Dansoman Park on Sunday. It will be officiated by referee Charles Bulu, assistants Emmanuel Dei and Mumuni Fuseini, Eso Doh Morrison as fourth referee and Annan Lomotey as Match Commissioner.

At the Dormaa Park, Aduana Stars will face Eleven Wonders with Julian Nunoo in attendance, Kwesi Brobbey and Ato Yawson as assistants, Mahama Ewuntoma as fourth referee and Mark Kodua as the Match Commissioner.

At the Anyinase Park where Karela host King Faisal, Maxwell Owusu will be in the centre with support from Isaac Nyamekye and Pascal Mawusi as assistants, Kenny Padi as fourth referee and C.M Atsatsa as the Match Commissioner.

Eric Owusu Prempeh will be in charge when Hearts of Oak play Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He will be assisted on the lines by Emmanuel Allou Terson and Gilbert Adom Mensah, Musah Mubarik as fourth referee and Oduro Nyarko as Match Commissioner.