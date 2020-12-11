African Countries to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines Early 2021

11 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

African countries will have access to the COVID-19 vaccines from the end of January through the first quarter of 2021, said a special envoy of the African Union (AU) on Wednesday.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the AU special envoy on mobiliing international economic support for the continent's fight against COVID-19, gave the assurance after a closed-door meeting with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama in the capital city of Abuja.

"As long as one person has it (COVID-19) in the world, no one is safe. And that is why poorer countries, lower-middle-income countries like Nigeria, need to get it as quickly as possible," said Okonjo-Iweala, who is also Nigeria's candidate for the Office of the Director-General of the World Trade Orgasation.

The international initiative to get the COVID-19 vaccines distributed to developing and poorer countries in a quick and affordable manner involved the World Health Organisation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the international community, she said.

A platform called the COVAX facility has been developed with 186 countries on board, she noted, saying that the parties interested in serving the poor countries include 92 countries, for which resources have been raised in an attempt to distribute the vaccines quickly.

She said the vaccines will initially be made available for frontline health workers, followed by some other target groups -- older people, and those with underlying conditions.

"I think the COVAX facility can cover about 20 per cent to 23 per cent of the population by the end of next year," Okonjo-Iweala said.

According to the AU envoy, Africans are blessed for not having the same incidence rate of COVID-19 as those of other continents.

However, she warned African nations against complacency. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,284,907 as of Wednesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continental disease control agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 54,503. A total of 1,961,471 people have recovered across the continent so far. -Xinhua

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.