South Africa: Brigadier and Husband Appear in Court for Corruption and Defeating the Ends of Justice

Nyasa Times
Malawi self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
10 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 46-year-old Brigadier based at the Organised Crime of the Detective Service Head Office and her 50-year-old husband are appearing this morning in the Pretoria Magistrates court following their arrest this morning for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair handed themselves to the team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation tasked with the investigation of criminal activities relating to Prophet Sheperd Bushiri. Their warrants of arrest were authorized yesterday in relation to an amount of R500 000.00 that was allegedly paid to the Brigadier. The investigation started as an Inquiry and it was converted into a case docket in February 2020.

