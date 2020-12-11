Somalia: PM Roble Scheduled to Travel to Garowe

11 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and a delegation led by him are scheduled to travel to Garowe today to address challenges to the implementation of the electoral process.

Prime Minister Roble said during Somalia partnership Forumin in Mogadishu that he would travel to Garowe, Galkayo and Dhusamareb.

A preliminary delegation led by the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud arrived in Garowe yesterday.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Puntland in Garowe, to discuss cooperation between the two sides, and how to resolve concerns and differences in the electoral process.

Puntland and Jubbaland have so far not submitted their electoral commissions, expressing concern over the Federal Government's approach to the elections, with the Gedo issue being the main challenge.

