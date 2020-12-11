South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Confiscate a Large Quantity of Mandrax - Port Elizabeth

press release

The multi-disciplinary approach of tackling illicit dealing and sales of drugs is yielding positive results in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth.

In an intelligence driven operation yesterday, 09 December 2020, Anti-Gang Unit members confiscated a large amount of mandrax tablets and cash at a house in Barberry Street in Bethelsdorp. At about 11:30, a search warrant was executed at the house. The premises was thoroughly searched and mandrax and tik was found in the kitchen and backyard. A total amount of 1180 mandrax tablets, 8 packets of tik and a substantial amount of cash were seized. No arrest were made. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation. The estimated street value of the drugs is R66 200-00.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso has warned drug lords that "We will identify and destroy drug dens. We will not share our space with criminals and we will exact the authority of the state in ensuring that the safety and security of innocent community members are not compromised. The distribution and sale of drugs are a major contributory factors to gang violence which inevitably impacts on the escalation of crime."