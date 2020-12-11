South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Confiscate a Large Quantity of Mandrax - Port Elizabeth

10 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The multi-disciplinary approach of tackling illicit dealing and sales of drugs is yielding positive results in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth.

In an intelligence driven operation yesterday, 09 December 2020, Anti-Gang Unit members confiscated a large amount of mandrax tablets and cash at a house in Barberry Street in Bethelsdorp. At about 11:30, a search warrant was executed at the house. The premises was thoroughly searched and mandrax and tik was found in the kitchen and backyard. A total amount of 1180 mandrax tablets, 8 packets of tik and a substantial amount of cash were seized. No arrest were made. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation. The estimated street value of the drugs is R66 200-00.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso has warned drug lords that "We will identify and destroy drug dens. We will not share our space with criminals and we will exact the authority of the state in ensuring that the safety and security of innocent community members are not compromised. The distribution and sale of drugs are a major contributory factors to gang violence which inevitably impacts on the escalation of crime."

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
South Africa Enters Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.