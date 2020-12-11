Nigeria: Court Acquits Former Minister of Corruption Charges

11 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The EFCC prosecuted Aminu Wali for allegedly receiving campaign funds from the People Democratic Party in 2015.

The Federal High Court in Kano has on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, accused of receiving N950 campaign funds from the PDP during the 2015 presidential election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted Mr Wali and Mansur Ahmed on three-count charges of corruption.

It accused them of receiving illicit campaign funds from the People Democratic Party PDP in 2015, an act that contravened Section 1 of the Money Laundering Provision Act 2011.

Delivering judgement Friday, the judge, Lewis Allagoa, said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

He therefore discharged and acquitted the defendants.

Details later... ... ... ..

