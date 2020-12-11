Nigeria: Kaduna Judicial Panel of Inquiry Receives 28 Petitions

11 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Chairman of the panel, David Wyom, in an address to the press, assured justice for people with genuine complaints.

The judicial panel of inquiry to investigate police brutality in Kaduna State, on Thursday, said it will begin its sittings from January 5, 2021, with a call on interested parties to submit their memoranda at the secretariats of all the local government areas in the state.

Mr Wyom, a retired justice, said the panel's sitting would begin at 10.00 a.m. at the banquet hall of the State House, adding that the panel shall abide by the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Law Cap 34, Laws of Kaduna State, 1991, in its assignment.

He said that the panel would receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, or related extra-judicial killings in the state, and requested members of the public to submit their memoranda at the secretariats of the 23 Local Government Areas, which have been designated as submission points for all memoranda, expected to be submitted on or before January 29, 2021.

The chairman also said that the Panel would evaluate evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances to draw conclusions on the viability of complaints and recommend compensation or other remedial measures, where appropriate.

The panel is expected to conduct its assignment and submit its report within the maximum period of six months, unless the panel showed compelling reasons as to why the governor should approve an extension of time, he said.

A total number of 28 petitions had so far been submitted to the panel for its attention and that it would hold its sittings Tuesdays to Thursdays every week, unless it indicated otherwise, the chairman also said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, constituted the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, while the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, inaugurated the members on November 4.

