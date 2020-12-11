Nigeria: CBN Releases Categorisation for Payment System

11 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The new framework offers clarity for new and existing market participants.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved new license categorisations for the payments system.

A circular signed by Musa Jimoh, director, Payments System Management Department of the apex bank, says the new framework offers clarity for new and existing market participants.

"Given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payment system, all payment service providers and stakeholders are invited to note the following," in this regard, the statement highlighted.

"Payments system licensing has been streamlined according to permissible activities in four broad categories.

"The categories are Switching and Processing, Mobile Money Operations (MMOs), Payment Service Solutions (PSSs) and Regulatory Sandbox," he said.

Mr Jimoh stated that only MMOs were permitted to hold customer funds, adding that companies with licenses within any of the other categories were not permitted to hold customer funds.

He said that companies seeking to combine activities under the switching and MMO categories were only permitted to operate under a Holden company structure with subsidiaries clearly delineated.

"Payments system companies in the PSS category may hold any of the PSSP, PTSP, and Super Agent licence or a combination of the licences thereof.

"All payment service providers and stakeholders in the payments system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payment system regulations," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.