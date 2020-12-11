Nigeria: Accident Killed 16 Travellers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Not Gunmen - Police

11 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The police command in Kaduna State has debunked the story making the rounds that gunmen killed 16 travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, in a statement said that the incident that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was a lone accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway involving a commercial bus conveying 19 passengers from Kano to Abuja

He explained that the driver lost control at a point at Rigachukun, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and the bus summersaulted killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said the victims were rushed to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State, where seven other victims gave up the ghost.

"The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment.

"We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry," he stated. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

