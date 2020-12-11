Nigeria: Assist 200,000 Refugees in Niger, Cameroon, Chad to Return Home, Zulum Begs Buhari

11 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pleaded with the Federal Government to help about 200,000 Nigerian refugees of Borno origin in Niger, Cameroon and Chad republics to return home.

Zulum made the appeal in Abuja on Friday in his goodwill message at a stakeholders meeting on the Implementation of Global Compact on Refugees.

He described the meeting as laudable and commendable.

"The refugees, numbering about 200,000 of Borno origin, that are residing in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have shown their quest to return home. They have been yearning and agitating to come back for a long time.

"In fact, they are all on my neck to return home. I am begging the Federal Government to help. The Borno Government is ready to partner with the Federal Government via the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

"We can do this with the view of identifying suitable places for their return in a dignifying manner," Zulum noted.

He was optimistic that after the stakeholders meeting a sustainable solution to enhance the means of their living and return home would be identified and implemented. (NAN)

