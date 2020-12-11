Rwanda: New Guidelines Issued As Concerts, Exhibitions Resume

11 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Cabinet meeting of November 27, 2020, paved way for the resumption of entertainment events, exhibitions and cultural shows.

The move came months after entertainment activities were halted to control the spread of Covid-19.

Now, the Ministry of Youths and Culture and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have released guidelines to be observed during entertainment events. Here are the five guidelines that must be observed.

1. Organizers should request authorization

All concerts should request the authorization of the events from the district administrations or send it to the City of Kigali with a copy to the Ministry of Youths and Culture and Rwanda Development Board. That should be done ten days prior to the event and the proposal should contain all the information regarding the concert including the venue, organizers, etc.

2. Outdoor venues

The activities should take place in a designated outdoor area like a conference hall or multi-purpose facility. The venue should also be disinfected prior to use and have all hygienic facilities as well as notices indicating Covid-19 preventive measures at visible locations.

According to the statement, participants should also undergo temperature screening, washing hands or sanitizing and facemasks should be worn properly.

The compliances of these guidelines will be in the hands of ushers who will monitor the implementation of the directives and ensure that dustbins for disposal of Covid-19 prevention wastes are available.

3. Social distancing measures

Participants should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue capacity and seats must be placed 1.5 metres apart and two meters apart for tables, according to the communique.

Vocalists, singers and dancers have been allowed to perform without a mask, but were urged to maintain a two-metre distance between them and three metres from the audience (as well as the audio-visual crew).

Speakers are also urged to sanitize their hands as they share microphones.

4. Covid-19 tests and ticketing

Exhibition organizers have been urged to have the minimum booth of 2m x 2m spacing having two people per booth with a physical distance of 1m between seated exhibitors.

During exhibitions, the statement says, visitors are not allowed to touch the merchandise.

Cultural shows will only last for three hours maximum and all participants will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test certificate.

All events must use e-ticketing methods to issue the tickets and restaurant services will be authorized once the organizers have requested so, and clearly stated how it will be used in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.