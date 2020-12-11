Kenya: Owner of Mountain View House That Hosted Lewd Teen Party Charged

11 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The owner of a house located in Mountain View estate, Nairobi which hosted 44 minors for a lewd party last month was on Thursday charged in court.

Duane Njane Njengi was charged with exposing underage children to alcohol and substance abuse as well as being in possession of narcotics.

"Njengi willfully caused 44 children aged between 13-17 years to be in need of care and protection by exposing them to use of alcohol and drugs namely cannabis sativa on the 21st of November this year," part of the charge sheet reads.

The investigating officer in the case said the suspect was found in possession of 30 grams of bhang at the time of his arrest.

Njengi is also accused of failing to ensure observance of physical distancing at the said party in line with the ministry of health's Covid-19 protocols.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with an alternative bond of Sh500,000.

Last month, 44 school-going children were arrested alongside their host and various brands of alcohol and bhang seized in the raid.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the host as 41-year-old Millicent Kithinji.

DCI further revealed that the teens found in Ms Kithinji's house were 26 boys and 18 girls aged between 14 and 17 years and who are primary and secondary school learners.

The minors told police they were from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties and police linked their disappearances to an online group known as Carty-gang-ent which is being investigated.

Ms Kithinji was arrested alongside her accomplices David Kibe Wambui, George Kamau Muthoni and Michael Morega and were last week released on a cash bail after the police brought no charge sheet.

Police allege the suspects are part of a syndicate involved in the exploitation of children through prostitution and pornography.

The state said it was not through with investigations and needed to continue detaining them.

Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe declined to give the police more time and released them on Sh200,000 bond each until December 15 when the police will confirm whether they are through with the investigation.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.