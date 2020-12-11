Kenya: Government Clears Deceased Doctor's Medical Bill

11 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The government has cleared Stephen Mogusu's hospital bill, clearing the way for the deceased doctor's family to organize his final send-off tentatively planned for Friday.

A letter from the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital, where the deceased was admitted before he succumbed to Covid-19 related complications, confirmed the bill had been cleared.

The letter also confirmed the deceased had accrued an Sh.204,618 bill, dispelling earlier reports it had was about a million shillings.

"A clearance letter was issued to the wife in order to proceed and finish processing of the burial permit at the farewell home. The hospital is awaiting the family to pick up their loved one," a statement from the hospital's Credit Control Office reads.

The development comes two days after medics demanded the governments clears the bill in full and compensate Mogusu's young family.

"KMPDU demands the Ministry of Health takes full responsibility for all outstanding medical bills and compensation to the family," said KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda.

The 28-year old intern doctor died on Monday. He'd reportedly not received his monthly salary for five months and did not have medical cover at the time of death.

His death caused hue and cry among Kenyans on social media, most of whom accused the government of not offering the best working environment to healthcare workers.

He is the 13th doctor to die of Covid-19 complications in what his colleagues say is due to failure by the government to provide them with protective gears to protect themselves from the disease that has so far claimed the lives of 1,568 people in Kenya.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.