Kenya: Senator Kabaka Dies After Hospital Admission Over Stroke

11 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital where he had been hospitalized for a week.

Kabaka who was placed in the Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi Hospital on December 4 had suffered a stroke arising from a blood clot that "had been bothering him for a while," Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said.

On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while. pic.twitter.com/cnejIQxd1M

- Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) December 11, 2020

Senator Kabaka collapsed on Friday in the company of a female friend identified as Esther Muli, a Kitui-based teacher at an apartment in Kilimani.

Muli who was consequently arrested and presented in court denied conspiracy to harm the Senator.

She was freed on personal bond on Wednesday after blood tests showed no presence on poison in the Senator's blood.

